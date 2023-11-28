NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for robbery, carjacking and assault on a police officer in 2021.

According to state officials, Frankie Montes-Rivera, 52, of New Haven, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, for multiple crimes.

Montes-Rivera stole a car at a Citgo gas station on Chapel Street on Oct. 12, court records said. After abandoning the car, Montes-Rivera walked onto I-95 during rush hour traffic, entered a tractor-trailer and pushed the driver out of the truck, state officials said.

Montes-Rivera attempted to drive away and struck several vehicles before hitting a guardrail, court records said. The now 52-year-old then tried to reverse the truck, although police said many people were behind the vehicle.

A state police trooper struck Montes-Rivera in the leg with a taser causing him to fall out of the truck. An inspector from New Haven’s State Attorney’s Office then attempted to arrest Montes-Rivera and ensued in a struggle.

State officials said the 52-year-old tried to reach for the inspector’s gun and broke the holster from the inspector’s belt in the process. The inspector suffered injuries from the incident, but ultimately arrested Montes-Rivera, state officials said.

According to court records, Montes-Rivera was under the influence of drugs and suffering from a mental illness at the time of the crimes.

Montes-Rivera pleaded guilty on Sept. 26 to charges of third-degree robbery, first-degree robbery, assault on a police officer, and interfering with a police officer, officials said. The 52-year-old man also admitted to violating a previously imposed term of probation, court records said.

The judge sentenced Montes-Rivera to 25 years in prison with execution suspended after 10 years to serve and five years of probation, court documents said.