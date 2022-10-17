NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Deltona, Florida, man will spend 66 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while he lived in New Haven, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, who also goes by “Cano,” will follow his sentence with four years of supervised release.

The U.S. Postal Service received a tip in 2019 that Rivera-Rodriquez was trafficking cocaine while living in New Haven, according to the announcement. In November 2019, a person who was working with investigators negotiated with Rivera-Rodriguez to buy $22,500 in cocaine from Puerto Rico.

Rivera-Rodriguez then offered to sell a kilogram of fentanyl and more than 30,000 Percocet pills as part of the deal, according to the announcement.

He was arrested in February 2020 and pleaded guilty in September 2021 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more cocaine.