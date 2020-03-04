New Haven man in critical, but stable condition after bus allegedly drives over his leg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven fire and police responded to a downtown intersection on Elm Street on Tuesday for a pedestrian struck by a bus call.

New Haven first responders were dispatched to the downtown intersection of Elm Street at York Street Tuesday at around 5:42 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a Connecticut Transit bus incident.

Police say the victim was a 69-year-old New Haven man suffering what police believed to be a broken leg. According to witnesses, police say the victim was standing near the bus stop while a city bus was pulling away from the same location. The man fell to the ground near the street, then was hit by the bus. Officers later learned he suffered crushing injuries when the bus reportedly drove over his leg.

The man was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with significant non-life threatening injuries.

The man remains hospitalized and is in critical, but stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

