New Haven man in critical condition after early morning shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday involving a New Haven man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say just after 2:30 a.m., a New Haven officer heard gunfire and saw a vehicle fleeing the Howard Avenue area. The officer notified dispatch and began to pursue the vehicle. The pursuit ended near Ferry Street in Fair Haven.

Arriving officers detained the persons in the vehicle without any casualties.

Police learned later a male gunshot victim from Howard Avenue near First Street arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital. According to police, the 32-year-old New Haven victim is in critical condition and remains hospitalized.

Officers are holding crime scenes in the area of Howard Avenue and First Street and in the area of Ferry Street and Fox Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.