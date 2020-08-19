New Haven man in critical condition after early morning shooting, police say

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday involving a New Haven man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say just after 2:30 a.m., a New Haven officer heard gunfire and saw a vehicle fleeing the Howard Avenue area. The officer notified dispatch and began to pursue the vehicle. The pursuit ended near Ferry Street in Fair Haven.

Arriving officers detained the persons in the vehicle without any casualties.

Police learned later a male gunshot victim from Howard Avenue near First Street arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital. According to police, the 32-year-old New Haven victim is in critical condition and remains hospitalized.

Officers are holding crime scenes in the area of Howard Avenue and First Street and in the area of Ferry Street and Fox Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

'This is all a complete hoax': Owners of Waterbury motel respond to sex trafficking accusations

News /

New Haven leaders say new crisis response team will help residents get the right assistance they need during emergencies

News /

New Haven Public Schools make pitch to state Dept. of Ed. to begin school year 'online-only' as schools prep to bring students back to class

News /

Meriden state rep. says Biden's Latino agenda is what this country needs

News /

Waterbury Board of Alders votes to put future of decapitated Columbus statue in hands of voters in November

News /

Waterbury woman creates clothing line, donates some proceeds to cancer patients in honor of her mother

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss