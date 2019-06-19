New Haven man in custody after standoff with police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A wanted man in New Haven is in custody after a standoff with police at a home on West Hazel Street.

A SWAT team responded to the scene as the man was barricaded inside, but he surrendered peacefully.

Police tell us they were serving a federal warrant.

We're working to learn more about the suspect and what the charges were.

