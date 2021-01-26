New Haven man in extremely critical condition after being shot inside vehicle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was left in extremely critical condition after a shooting in New Haven on Monday night.

Police say that at around 8:30 p.m., officers found a gunshot victim inside of a vehicle at the intersection of Plymouth Street and Lamberton Street in the Hill neighborhood, after hearing gunshots while on patrol in the area.

The victim who had been struck by gunfire is a 29-year-old New Haven man. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition. His identity has not yet been released.

Detectives canvassed the area but there’s no word on any suspects at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police at at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.