Breaking News
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Waterbury
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
Closings
There are currently 129 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

New Haven man injured from gunshot while sitting in parked car

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven police_102876

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a local man injured Monday evening.

The 39-year-old victim told police he was shot while he was sitting in his car in a parking lot on Goffe Street at Webster Street.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm. He then drove home before arriving at Yale-New Haven Hospital around 9:53 p.m., police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Wallingford family in 14-day quarantine after trip to Spain cut short by Trump coronavirus travel ban

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford family in 14-day quarantine after trip to Spain cut short by Trump coronavirus travel ban"

Mayor Justin Elicker, COO of schools Pinto address New Haven's Coronavirus response, focusing on education

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Justin Elicker, COO of schools Pinto address New Haven's Coronavirus response, focusing on education"

Connecticut State Trooper charged with DUI in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut State Trooper charged with DUI in Waterbury"

Mayor Elicker issues State of Emergency after second New Haven resident confirmed positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Elicker issues State of Emergency after second New Haven resident confirmed positive for coronavirus"

Yale-New Haven Health employee tests positive for COVID-19

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale-New Haven Health employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Hamden parents say doctors won't test their 16-year-old son for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden parents say doctors won't test their 16-year-old son for coronavirus"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss