New Haven man injured from gunshot while sitting in parked car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a local man injured Monday evening.

The 39-year-old victim told police he was shot while he was sitting in his car in a parking lot on Goffe Street at Webster Street.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm. He then drove home before arriving at Yale-New Haven Hospital around 9:53 p.m., police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.