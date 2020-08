NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 47-year-old is in the hospital Saturday after he was shot near his home in the Elm City.

New Haven police say the man was walking on Beers Street just after 11:30 p.m. Friday when he was shot. He ran two blocks to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.