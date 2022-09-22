NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured during a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven on Wednesday, police said.

The New Haven Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on Lilac Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 12:41 p.m. Officers located a 31-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation, led by the detectives from the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is urged to reach out to the NHPD at (203) 946-6304 or via the tips line at 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).

