New Haven man injured in overnight Newhallville shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a home in the Newhallville neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said a 46-year-old New Haven man was shot in the foot outside a home in the area of Read Street and Newhall Street. The victim walked into the emergency room at Yale New Haven Hospital at around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police canvassed the area overnight and into the morning.

It is unknown at this time whether the shootings that occurred in the West Rock and Cedar Hill neighborhoods Thursday evening are connected to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous. 

