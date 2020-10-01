 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

New Haven man injured in overnight shooting on Quinnipiac Ave.

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex on Quinnipiac Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene just after 1:30 a.m.

Emergency responders found a 22-year-old New Haven man lying on the ground at a driveway that leads to the complex. The victim suffered a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where police said he underwent emergency surgery. He remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Hamden police later stopped an SUV in the area of Newhall and Augur Streets. Police said the SUV appeared to have been struck by gunfire several times. The driver did not report any injuries to police.

New Haven police responded to the scene and impounded the SUV as part of the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Some churches leaders in CT say they're pleased yet anxious over changes coming to services in Phase 3

News /

Yale sees improvement in Covid-19 survival rates of those hospitalized, on ventilators

News /

New Haven's long vacant, architectural landmark in Long Wharf to become hotel

News /

Blanket Fairy Mission: West Haven woman creates, donates thousands of quilts to foster kids

News /

Group gathers for march and vigil for racial equality to held at SCSU

News /

How overdose response technicians in Waterbury are working to get more victims off the streets and into treatment

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss