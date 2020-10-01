New Haven man injured in overnight shooting on Quinnipiac Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex on Quinnipiac Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene just after 1:30 a.m.

Emergency responders found a 22-year-old New Haven man lying on the ground at a driveway that leads to the complex. The victim suffered a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where police said he underwent emergency surgery. He remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Hamden police later stopped an SUV in the area of Newhall and Augur Streets. Police said the SUV appeared to have been struck by gunfire several times. The driver did not report any injuries to police.

New Haven police responded to the scene and impounded the SUV as part of the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.