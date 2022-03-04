NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Friday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call of a person shot on Rosette Street between Howard Avenue and Dewitt Street around 5:28 a.m. At the scene, police located a 41-year-old man from New Haven who had been struck by gunfire.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

This is an active investigation. Police urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact the NHPD Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Anonymous tips can also be made at 1-(866) 888-TIPS (8477) or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

