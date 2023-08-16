Mugshots of Christian Deleon from the front and side angles. (SOURCE: New Haven Police Department)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two suspects have been charged for a rash of robberies in New Haven, according to police.

Police said officers responded to four separate robberies on Wednesday in different locations throughout New Haven.

According to police, the first robbery occurred at 4:02 a.m. at the New Haven Inn on Pond Lily Avenue. Two males entered the hotel and one suspect brandished a firearm. The suspects ordered a clerk to open the door, but the clerk refused and the suspects fled the scene with nothing.

At 4:46 a.m. officers responded to a theft at the McDonald’s on Whalley Avenue. Police said $70 had been taken from the register.

According to police, at 5:41 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station on Willow Street for a reported robbery. Two masked males entered the store, and one displayed a firearm. The suspects stole tobacco-related products and lottery scratch tickets.

Police said the final robbery occurred at 8:03 a.m. at Pop Grocery on Grand Avenue. Two men entered the store and one brandished a firearm. The suspects reportedly stole snacks and money from the clerk, who police said bravely refused to hand over money.

New Haven police determined the same two suspects were allegedly behind the four robberies. Police said the suspects were identified because of their distractive clothing.

Police were also able to obtain information on the suspects’ vehicle used in the robberies.

Officers dressed in plain clothes located the suspect vehicle driving down Middletown Avenue. Police said the vehicle stopped on Foxon Boulevard and an object, later determined to be a semi-automatic handgun, was thrown from the vehicle.

Christian Deleon was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police also determined the vehicle used in the robberies had also been stolen.

New Haven police were able to link the two suspects to the robbery on Grand Avenue and the three other locations. Police said their clothing matched the description in all four robberies.

According to police, a 21-year-old New Haven man was charged in connection with the robberies and a juvenile male.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery and served with an outstanding warrant for an unrelated robbery.

Both suspects were charged with illegal possession of a firearm and larceny of a vehicle.

Police said warrants will be forthcoming for the three separate robberies.