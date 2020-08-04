New Haven man left in critical condition after stabbing incident on Whalley Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department are investigating a stabbing Monday night.

New Haven investigators learned a man was assaulted near his home in the Amity section of New Haven. Arriving responders found the man in a Whalley Avenue business driveway unresponsive and bleeding heavily.

The victim was transported to the hospital where it was determined he had been stabbed and not shot as previously reported.

Police say the New Haven man remains hospitalized in critical condition at Yale New Haven Hospital following surgery. The 30-year-old victim sustained a life-threatening stab wound to the back.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

The crime scene at Whalley Avenue and Davis Street has since been reopened following an investigation.

