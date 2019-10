NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is accused of molesting an underage relative in East Haven.

Enrique Herazo, 38, was arrested Wednesday. Police say they were tipped off in June after the victim said something to a friend.

The victim told police Herazo came up with reasons for the two of them to be alone.

Police say he assaulted her several times.

Herazo is free on bond.