NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby.

Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven.

Police said that Mesquita was shot while trying to leave in a car after a fight with Newton. Their 1-year-old child, who in the car at the time, was unharmed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26.