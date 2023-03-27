NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old man from New Haven pleaded guilty on Monday robbing the same business five times in fall 2021.

Jermaine Cannon was accused of robbing the Howard Mini Mart and Deli on Sept. 30, Oct. 27, Nov. 6, Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 in 2021. He brandished a gun during each robbery and threatened to shoot employees, according to officials.

He was arrested after the fifth robbery. A search of his home found the handgun he used and the “distinctive” hoodie he wore during the Nov. 10 robbery, according to States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery, along with one count of carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Each count of interference with commerce by robbery carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison. Brandishing a firearm during a crime comes with a mandatory term of at least seven years.

He will be sentenced on June 19.