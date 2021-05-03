New Haven man recovering from head injury after shots-fired incident at Villano Park in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is recovering after being injured when a gunshot rang out while he was playing basketball at Villano Park Saturday night.

Hamden Police responded to Villano Park at 260 Mill Rock Road at 9:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Police say, shortly after they learned that a 21-year-old New Haven resident was shot in Hamden and was driven by a friend to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police investigation revealed the victim was playing basketball in Villano Park when he heard a single gunshot and immediately started bleeding from his head.

He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the shooting, police say, the park was “filled with people playing and onlookers.” After hearing the gunshot, the park “emptied out, with people running and fleeing in fear for their lives.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4048.