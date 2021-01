NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is recovering after a shooting in the Elm City early Friday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Friday on Shelton Street in the Newhallville neighborhood. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot several times.

He was found lying in a yard and was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery and is now in stable condition. The victim and suspect(s) have not been identified.

No arrests have been made.