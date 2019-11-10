New Haven man recovers from opioid addiction with support from family and fitness

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Peter Patria survived a shooting, two overdoses, and spent 7 years behind bars.

He says opioids are the reason.

With family and fitness, he dropped 100 pounds and has been drug-free for 3 years.

“At two different times in my life, in two different hospitals, in the state of Connecticut, I had two different nurses tell me ‘I don’t know what you’re doing or why you’re here, but I should be on the phone with your family right now,’ Patria said.

