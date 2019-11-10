Breaking News
Rt. 9 Southbound in Chester is closed due to accident

New Haven man recovers from opioid addiction with support from family and fitness

New Haven

by: Stephanie Simoni, Hector Ramirez II

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Peter Patria survived a shooting, two overdoses, and spent 7 years behind bars.

He says opioids are the reason.

With family and fitness, he dropped 100 pounds and has been drug-free for 3 years.

“At two different times in my life, in two different hospitals, in the state of Connecticut, I had two different nurses tell me ‘I don’t know what you’re doing or why you’re here, but I should be on the phone with your family right now,’ Patria said.

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni will have his story of recovery and survival, Monday on News 8 and WTNH.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Peter's letter

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter's letter"

Yard clean up for Veterans in North Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yard clean up for Veterans in North Haven"

Albertus Magnus vs. Anna Maria Men's Hockey

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Albertus Magnus vs. Anna Maria Men's Hockey"

Yale and CT Pharma to conduct new clinical study on medical marijuana

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale and CT Pharma to conduct new clinical study on medical marijuana"

Fire officials: Make sure your chimneys, heaters are safe before using them this winter

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire officials: Make sure your chimneys, heaters are safe before using them this winter"

Scammers posing as FBI agents, calling New Haven, Bridgeport residents saying they're under investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammers posing as FBI agents, calling New Haven, Bridgeport residents saying they're under investigation"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss