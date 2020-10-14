New Haven man said he found baby abandoned in dumpster while throwing out box of Corn Flakes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The pair responsible for helping save an 8-month-old baby abandoned in a New Haven dumpster spoke exclusively with News 8 about finding her.

Perry Dennis, who lives at the Presidential Gardens apartment complex on Dixwell Avenue, said he found the child when he went to throw out a box of Corn Flakes.

Maintenance worker Rick Chardon, who was there to help, said she had horrible burns on both hands.

“Both her little hands, they were pink and puffy and gooey,” he said. “It was horrible to see that on a baby.”

Dennis had then wrapped her in a pink blanket.

“I threw the blanket away a little while ago,” he said. “Every time I look at the blanket I see the baby’s face…I’m still thinking about the baby. As long as the baby is fine, getting better that’s all that matters to me.”

A 24-year-old Hamden woman, who is believed to be the child’s babysitter, was arrested.

Andiana Velez, who has been caring for the child since Friday, reportedly stabbed the child’s 21-year-old mother with the kitchen knife at a gas station earlier in the day before dumping the burned infant in the trash.

She was charged with risk of injury to a child, assault second degree and reckless endangerment first degree.

Velez appeared in court on Tuesday. She sobbed as she was dragged off by court marshals.

She claims it was the child’s mother who gave her the burn marks.

The baby’s family declined to speak to reporters, but as for the pair who found her, they just hope

and pray she recovers and is untraumatized.

“I’m shaking her and I’m rocking her and I’m holding her and I can feel her body settle from the shivering and nervousness, and she looks at me and I say, she’s going to be alright,'” Chardon said.

