HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to a 2019 shooting in Hamden that left a man dead.

23-year-old Pharoh Jackson was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday. This comes after Jackson pleaded guilty to felony murder.

The charge stems from a shooting on Dec. 27 2019 at the Express Fuel on Dixwell Avenue. Police said Jackson tried to rob 35-year-old Corey Gomes at the gas station when a fight occurred.

The fight resulted in Jackson firing several shots, hitting and killing Gomes. Police said Jackson then fled the scene.

Gomes was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.