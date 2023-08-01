NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man who created child sex abuse material with a 16-year-old runaway will serve a concurrent sentence with an existing conviction for sex trafficking, according to an announcement Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Edward Walker, 50, is currently serving a 25-year sentence for federal charges that came out of Florida. He will serve his new 10-year sentence concurrently.

Walker pleaded guilty in April to possession of child pornography. Officials said that he filmed himself in June and July 2019 “engaging in sexual activity” with a girl who had run away from foster care.

Officials have previously said that Walker sexually trafficked two women and a 17-year-old from Connecticut during the Super Bowl, and planned to do so again at other big events.