NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –- A New Haven man was sentenced on Monday for his role in an attempted robbery and shooting of an employee at an elm city restaurant in 2015.

The Department of Justice announced Treizy Lopez, 25 was sentenced to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release for his involvement in the shooting.

Mugshot of Treizy Lopez. (SOURCE NHPD)

According to court records, Lopez and his two accomplices entered the Smokin’ Wings restaurant on Congress Ave. in New Haven and demanded money at gunpoint.

Lopez then shot a female employee in the stomach, police said. Lopez and his other two accomplices, one identified as Tythrone Ford, then fled the restaurant, officials said.

Police later found a .22 caliber revolver in a nearby trashcan.

According to the police, eight hours prior to the robbery, Lopez, Ford and another man had attempted to rob another store in Bridgeport, which left a man dead.

Police said the three individuals entered Sapiaos Market on Lexington Ave. with handguns and demanded money. During the attempted robbery, the owner of the market, Jose Salgado was shot and killed.

Police said Ford waited in a car outside the market during the attempted robbery in Bridgeport and shooting they traveled to New Haven together and participated in the gunpoint robbery at Smokin’ Wings.

Forensic analysis revealed the revolver found in the trash can had been used in the fatal shooting of Salgado and the shooting of the Smokin’ Wings employee.

DNA collected from the gun revealed Lopez and Ford had both possessed the firearm.

Lopez was detained after his arrest on Dec. 12, 2019 and he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted interference with commerce by robbery.

In March 2018, Lopez was found guilty of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery for his role in the attempted robbery and homicide of Salgado. On Aug. 16, 2018, Lopez was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the offenses.

Lopez was ordered to begin serving his federal sentence after completing his state sentence.

Ford pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted interference with commerce by robbery for his role in the Smokin’ Wings robbery. On March 15, he was sentenced to over nine years in prison but was not charged in relation to the Sapiaos Market robbery.