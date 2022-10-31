NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old New Haven drug dealer will spend a decade in prison for trafficking fentanyl and heroin, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Deeshawn Pittman, also known as “Low,” will follow up his sentence with three years of supervised release.

Pittman was arrested in 2020 after a task force investigated drug trafficking in the New Haven and Waterbury intercepted thousands of communications via wiretaps, according to the announcement. Pittman was working with Quentine Davis to sell fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine to “a large customer base” in the New Haven area.

A search of Pittman’s home found 50 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, along with more than $15,000 in cash.

Pittman pleaded guilty in April 4. Davis has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 63 months in prison.