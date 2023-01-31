NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 12- years in prison for killing a Hamden father and son in 1987, according to officials.

Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom.

Decades later, a cold case team found evidence that linked Willie McFarland to the crime.

He was found guilty in November.

During sentencing Tuesday, Judge Elpedio Vitale called the murders “a demonic level of violence and terror,” and said that McFarland is “an unqualified menace to society.”