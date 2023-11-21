NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a deadly car crash in Roxbury, according to Litchfield State’s Attorney David R. Shannon.

Officials said 39-year-old William Young of New Haven was sentenced to 15 years in prison suspended after eight years and five years of probation for his involvement in a fatal car crash.

According to court records, on May 21, 2021, Young had been driving under the influence when he crossed the double yellow lines on Southbury Road in Roxbury and hit another car head-on.

James McNitt, 62, was killed in the collision and his son Clayton McNitt, 34, was seriously injured. Police determined Young had been under the influence of fentanyl, methadone, norfentanyl, xanax, cocaine and other drugs when he hit the vehicle.

On June 29, Young pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and operating under the influence in connection to the crash, officials said.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance in a case that was not connected to the crash.

Attorney Patrick Hernan, who represented the McNitt family, read victim-impact statements during the sentencing hearing.

“They were very eloquent, and expressed forgiveness for the defendant and a desire that he find sobriety and do something productive with his life,” Litchfield Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Terri Sonnemann said.