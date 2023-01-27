MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in July 2020, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Department of Justice on Friday.

According to court records, Khalil Abdul-Hakeem of Bridgeport was killed when he was shot by Lamar Nalley, 29, of New Haven at a gas station in West Haven.

West Haven police conducted an investigation and found evidence Nalley fired a single shot into the victim’s vehicle, striking him in the chest at close range, officials said. Police later arrested Nalley and arrested him for the killing of Abdul-Hakeem.

As part of an agreement, Nalley pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and three counts of tampering with a witness.

He was sentenced to 40 years of incarceration execution suspended after 18 years to serve and five years of probation, according to the DCJ. The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Kalthoff.

The victim’s family was in attendance at the sentencing hearing. He was described by his mother as a loyal, loving and smart man. He left behind his mother, as well as two brothers and sisters. He was predeceased by his father when he was only three years old, according to officials.