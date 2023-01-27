NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge sentenced a New Haven man Thursday to 35 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in 2021.

Rashod Newton, 29, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to murder and first-degree assault following his arrests for his involvement in a January 2020 shooting in West Haven and the March 2021 murder of his 28-year-old girlfriend, Alessia Mesquita.

Prosecutors said Newton shot Mesquita outside of a parked car on Clifton Street. Their baby, who was in the car’s back seat at the time of the shooting, was unharmed.