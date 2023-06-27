NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for an attempted sexual assault in 2019, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

New Haven State’s Attorney John P. announced on Tuesday that 35-year-old Larry Makins will serve 40 years in prison, execution suspended after 30 years served and 15 years of probation for attempted sexual assault.

On April 23, Makins was convicted of first-degree attempted sexual assault and first-degree burglary.

According to evidence presented in trial, Makins broke into a New Haven apartment on April 10, 2019 and attempted to sexually assault a resident while she was asleep.

The victim was able to fight off her attacker, exit the apartment and ran to a neighbor for help. Authorities used written medication prescriptions Makins had dropped inside the apartment during the attack. DNA evidence found inside the home also linked him to the crime.