NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of another New Haven man in 2019.

Robert Parris, 56 of New Haven, was found guilty for the murder of 55-year-old Michael Rosario of New Haven by a jury on Jan. 25.

He was also found guilty of criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. In a separate proceeding, he was convicted of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver.

Evidence introduced during the trial showed that Parris shot Rosario in New Haven on Dec. 19, 2019, the State’s Attorney office said. Rosario then died due to his injuries the following day.