New Haven man seriously injured after car crash into utility pole

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 42-year-old man was seriously injured after crashing into a utility pole in New Haven on Thursday evening.

Police say that just before 6:30 p.m., officers and fire crews responded to a report of a car crash with injuries in the area of Orchard Street, near Charles Street, in the Dixwell neighborhood.

Upon arrival, an unconscious man was found trapped in a heavily damaged GMC Terrain SUV. An ambulance then took the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for his life-threatening injuries. He currently remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The man’s identity has not been released.

At the crash scene, investigators determined that the man had been traveling southbound on Orchard Street when he crossed over to the northbound lane and struck the utility pole. Police are looking into whether he suffered a medical episode before the collision.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information can contact police at 203-946-6316.

