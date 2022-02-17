NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven Thursday that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police received multiple calls just after 11:30 a.m. regarding a person shot on Ferry Street between Peck and English Streets.

According to police, the victim, a 31-year-old man from New Haven, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital by private vehicle before officers arrived.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the department’s Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit anonymous tips by calling 1 866-888-TIPS (8477), or texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.