New Haven man turns transit bus into mobile restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s on wheels and it serves food but don’t call it a food truck.

It’s Lucky’s Star Mobile Cafe — a full sized transit bus that’s found a new life as a completely portable restaurant.

“We’re excited about it and everywhere we bring it, people are excited,” said owner Larry Lucky. “They’re expecting a 15 foot food truck, when they come on here they’re all amazed.”

You’ve never seen anything like it because there is nothing else like it — Larry tells us it’s the first food truck to offer indoor and outdoor seating.

It’s an idea he’s had for a long time.

“I was a bus driver for 18 years, charter buses cross country, and a chef for 30 years, so I started putting two and two together.”

Most days of the week you’ll find Lucky’s at James Street and Murphy Drive, where it’s become a lunchtime staple for people who live and work nearby.

“The food is good, it’s convenient, it’s right across from my job,” said regular customer Calvin McNeil.

When they’re not serving on the sidewalks of New Haven, they’re catering all over Connecticut.

The whole family is involved, too.

“My wife and I, we own the whole company, it’s a family business. My nephews my sister in law, my nieces, they all help out. My sisters and brothers, it really is a family business. I can’t do it without them.”

