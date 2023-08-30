NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven serial robber will spend more than 13 years in prison for robbing the same store five times within three months, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday.

Jermaine Cannon, 20, will spend 162 months behind bars, and another five out on supervised release.

Cannon was accused of robbing the Howard Mini Mart and Deli in New Haven at gunpoint on Sept. 30, Oct. 27, Nov. 6, Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 in 2021. He threatened to shoot the store’s employees each time.

He was arrested the same day he committed the last robbery. He pleaded guilty on March 27 of this year to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery, and one count of carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.