New Haven man with gunshot wound found dead inside car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was was found dead inside of a vehicle in New Haven Sunday.

Officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man in a car on Ogden Street, between Edgehill Road and Whitney Avenue, just after 9 a.m.

Police said the man, later identified by police as 40-year-old Quinton Jones of New Haven, had been struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

New Haven Police said they did not receive any calls for gunfire in the area and did not receive a Shotspotter notification.

The New Haven Police Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.