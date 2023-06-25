NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven marijuana dispensary submitted an application to the city to move into a building off of I-91 but the plan is facing some opposition from city officials.

In April, the City Plan Commision received an application from the owner of Affinity Health and Wellness to take over 420 Middletown Ave., where 91 Diner currently stands.

Affinity is currently on Whalley Ave. and was the first medical dispensary to open in the city back in 2019. In January of this year, business boomed when recreational marijuana sales started, and Affinity became a hybrid facility.

If approved, the new location at 420 Middletown Ave. would be across from the closed Cine 4 theater, which will soon be a new early childcare center under the Friends Center for Children. Enrollment for the fall is expected to start early 2024. The executive director was not available for a comment.

Five New Haven Alders wrote a letter opposing the idea, saying the dispensary is too close to the center and another school in the area. They said, “we feel this type of business is not conducive or acceptable to the quality of life that our community has become accustomed to.”

New Haven Police Lieutenant Brian McDermott, the district manager for East Shore/Annex, submitted his own letter to the city plan commission. He supports the Alders’ letter and is concerned about the proximality to the new childcare center. He adds that a commercial space on Foxon Blvd. may be more appropriate.

Neighbors in the area said are against it too.

“Now that it’s legal, they just want to set up shop anywhere which I don’t think it’s fair at all,” said Elias White.

Some don’t want to see the diner go.

“They need to leave the diner there because everybody goes to that diner. And there’s too many kids around for that to be here,” said Donald Barrows. “[The dispensary] shouldn’t be here, it should somewhere further out of the way, three or four miles away from the city.”

In the application, Affinity said the dispensary would comply to the distance requirements and the new location would be more than 500 ft from any schools in the area. It also said the existing dispensary has been operated “without incident” and the applicant is a “known and respected operator in the community.”

Affinity didn’t respond to a request for comment. 91 Diner declined to make comment.