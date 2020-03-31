New Haven mayor: A plan is in place to keep police lockup safe from coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says he has a plan to keep suspects in the police lockup safe from the coronavirus after protestors took to the streets last week.

It is very hard to socially distance yourself when you’re behind bars. Activists have made prisons, jails and police lockups the latest places under the microscope for what they are doing to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of those activists took to the streets last week in New Haven, demanding that more be done to protect the health of people in lockup. Those activists say people often develop respiratory illnesses when they are incarcerated, and that makes them extra vulnerable to the coronavirus and its most serious complications. News Haven’s mayor now saying the city is taking steps to keep the police lockup safe for everyone.

“We’ve reduced the overall number of people in our lockup. We’ve increased the amount of cleaning done in lock up. We have a plan if someone does contract COVID 19.”

That plan created in conjunction with top brass from the New Haven Police Department. The Police Chief told News 8 on Monday that they usually have 12 or 13 people in the police lockup, and these days it is more like three at a time.

The mayor wanted to make it clear that even though protestors hit the streets a few days ago, this plan was in the works about a week before that. He also wants the community to know the main goal of the plan is to keep everyone safe, inside and outside of the police headquarters.

