New Haven Mayor addresses city’s recent spike in drug overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement Saturday addressing a recent spike in drug overdoses in the Greater New Haven region.

He said the overdoses are coming from heroin laced with fentanyl.

“The increase in overdoses is deeply concerning, and we are tracking it closely,” said Mayor Elicker. “Substance Use Disorder is impacting many in our community. Please look out for each other and seek support if you need it.”

Elicker’s office said there were 21 overdoses within the previous 24 hours and another 10 overdoses during a 24-hour period ending Friday, according to The Associated Press.

City officials ask those who are struggling with Substance Use Disorder to refrain from using drugs alone and from sharing injection equipment.

Officials recommend having Narcan on hand to reverse an opioid overdose. Narcan is available at local pharmacies without a prescription and most insurance providers can cover the cost.

Mayor Elicker adds residents should immediately call 911 if someone they know experiences an overdose.

