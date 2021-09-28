New Haven Mayor addresses crime spike in the city

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New FBI statistics for last year show shootings and homicides spiked in New Haven. Local data for this year shows there are no signs it’s getting better.

“Frankly, this year has been worse than last year,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “That experience at least in Connecticut is shared by a lot of our other municipalities.”

As for what’s causing the crime, Elicker blames “the incredible impact COVID-19 has had on communities, the fact that gun sales have exploded since the pandemic began and that a lot of violence intervention sales were temporarily ceased.”

New Haven is focusing on short and long-term solutions, like recruiting more police officers, programs for intervening early with at-risk youth and adults, and a focus on gun arrests.

“We’re likely to see this problem for the foreseeable future and we want to make sure we don’t have to address this problem down the road, that we can as much as we can respond quickly,” Elicker said.

“New Haven has persevered and will persevere again.”

