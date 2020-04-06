 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

New Haven mayor addresses rise in local coronavirus cases

New Haven

by: Kent Pierce

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The numbers for positive coronavirus cases keep rising in the Elm City with more deaths in just the past couple days.

So far, there are a total of 241 cases of COVID-19 reported in the city of New Haven and 19 deaths caused by the virus. The mayor told News 8 that more can be done to try to slow down the spread of the disease, especially in smaller grocery stores.

RELATED: DEEP asks public to heed to social distancing guidelines for state parks, some close

The governor put out an executive order last week outlining what needs to be done to keep people apart and safe in stores, and Mayor Elicker says he plans to enforce those rules in New Haven.

“We want to underscore just how important for stores to be abiding by this. Yesterday, I had to put out a robocall to all of the stores that we identified that we have on our list to outline some of these procedures,” Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven.

He says he is going to have the city’s health department visiting those stores to enforce the new rules, such as one-way aisles, limiting the number of people inside, and keeping at least six feet apart while standing in line. If stores are not complying, the mayor says he will shut them down for everyone’s safety.

New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond reported that the range of ages of those who have died ranges from 42-93 and is a result of the combination of old age and underlying conditions.

RELATED: One Good Thing: YNHH doctor treating COVID-19 patients sings ‘Lean On Me’ to relieve stress, bring joy to others

Among those surviving the virus, the youngest person testing positive in new haven is just 1-year-old.

The mayor emphasized the importance of the public continuing to practice safe social-distancing and encouraged everyone to hunker down if they can: stay home, stay safe.

WEB EXTRA: Mayor Justin Elicker gives New Haven coronavirus update, April 05

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven mayor addresses rise in local coronavirus cases

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven mayor addresses rise in local coronavirus cases"

April 5, 2020: Mayor Justin Elicker gives update on New Haven's response to coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "April 5, 2020: Mayor Justin Elicker gives update on New Haven's response to coronavirus outbreak"

Doctor at Yale New Haven Hospital sings 'Lean On Me' to relieve stress of caring for coronavirus patients, bring joy to others

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor at Yale New Haven Hospital sings 'Lean On Me' to relieve stress of caring for coronavirus patients, bring joy to others"

Bridgeport Man killed in crash on Rt.15 in North Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridgeport Man killed in crash on Rt.15 in North Haven"

New Haven's youngest coronavirus patient is 1-year-old, 241 confirmed positive, 9 deaths, Elm City health officials say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven's youngest coronavirus patient is 1-year-old, 241 confirmed positive, 9 deaths, Elm City health officials say"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss