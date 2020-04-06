New Haven mayor addresses rise in local coronavirus cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The numbers for positive coronavirus cases keep rising in the Elm City with more deaths in just the past couple days.

So far, there are a total of 241 cases of COVID-19 reported in the city of New Haven and 19 deaths caused by the virus. The mayor told News 8 that more can be done to try to slow down the spread of the disease, especially in smaller grocery stores.

RELATED: DEEP asks public to heed to social distancing guidelines for state parks, some close

The governor put out an executive order last week outlining what needs to be done to keep people apart and safe in stores, and Mayor Elicker says he plans to enforce those rules in New Haven.

“We want to underscore just how important for stores to be abiding by this. Yesterday, I had to put out a robocall to all of the stores that we identified that we have on our list to outline some of these procedures,” Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven.

He says he is going to have the city’s health department visiting those stores to enforce the new rules, such as one-way aisles, limiting the number of people inside, and keeping at least six feet apart while standing in line. If stores are not complying, the mayor says he will shut them down for everyone’s safety.

New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond reported that the range of ages of those who have died ranges from 42-93 and is a result of the combination of old age and underlying conditions.

RELATED: One Good Thing: YNHH doctor treating COVID-19 patients sings ‘Lean On Me’ to relieve stress, bring joy to others

Among those surviving the virus, the youngest person testing positive in new haven is just 1-year-old.

The mayor emphasized the importance of the public continuing to practice safe social-distancing and encouraged everyone to hunker down if they can: stay home, stay safe.

WEB EXTRA: Mayor Justin Elicker gives New Haven coronavirus update, April 05