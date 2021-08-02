New Haven mayor announces new city department aimed at preventing violent crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is forming a new city department in an effort to prevent violent crime.

RELATED: Taking it to the streets: New Haven police walk city neighborhoods in effort to curb rise in violence

Mayor Justin Elicker says it will focus on five key areas:

Violence prevention

Mental health

Homelessness

Crisis Response

Reentry services for previous offenders

RELATED: CT law enforcement implementing joint task forces to address dramatic increase in gun violence, auto thefts

The new department will consolidate some existing services while adding new ones.

The mayor and city leaders provided more details at a news conference this afternoon. We will bring you the latest details tonight on News 8 at 5.