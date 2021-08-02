New Haven mayor announces new city department aimed at preventing violent crime

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is forming a new city department in an effort to prevent violent crime.

RELATED: Taking it to the streets: New Haven police walk city neighborhoods in effort to curb rise in violence

Mayor Justin Elicker says it will focus on five key areas:

  • Violence prevention
  • Mental health
  • Homelessness
  • Crisis Response
  • Reentry services for previous offenders

RELATED: CT law enforcement implementing joint task forces to address dramatic increase in gun violence, auto thefts

The new department will consolidate some existing services while adding new ones.

The mayor and city leaders provided more details at a news conference this afternoon. We will bring you the latest details tonight on News 8 at 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven creating new city department to prevent violent crime

News /

Man arrested in connection to May double shooting in Hamden

News /

Man arrested for reckless driving on boardwalk in West Haven

News /

'We are tired': Waterbury's ER workers frustrated about the Delta variant spreading among the unvaccinated

News /

First black female-owned brewery in CT being honored at New Haven Museum

News /

Businesses brace for COVID restrictions

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss