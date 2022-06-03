NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, the City of New Haven announced a full schedule of summer fun, which includes camps, events, programs and much more.

Mayor Justin Elicker is teaming up with the Parks and Rec Department, schools and the police athletic league. There will be organized sports, arts programs, academic enrichment courses and employment opportunities.

“We’ve got movies in the park. We’ve got lots of summer camps. These folks are going to be real busy. Family fun days, youth at work. We… last year hired every student that applied. This year have a lot of students that we will be providing summer jobs to. Oftentimes their first job,” Elicker said.

“I oftentimes hear, we don’t have enough for our youth to do. I think that’s more of a marketing program that we have because the reality is that we have tons and tons and tons of things,” Elicker said.

“We’re gonna be ramping up our youth connect program. Our youth connect program is the program that engages our at-risk and high-risk young people in our city in an attempt to mediate, engage and to resolve issues of conflicts,” said Gwen Williams, director of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department.

As the pandemic lingers, mental illness and the demand for psychological help has never been higher, especially for children. There is scientific evidence that playing outside improves health while promoting creativity and curiosity.

Many of the programs are free or at low cost to families, while other programs that do charge may offer financial aid and scholarships as a way to assist with the expense.

Elicker also said parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to reach out to the Youth and Recreation department. There is something for everyone.