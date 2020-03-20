Closings
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.

New Haven mayor asking federal government for more equipment to keep first responders safe during coronavirus outbreak

New Haven

by: Amber Diaz

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During a daily briefing on Friday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced that the city has a shortage of protective gear for public safety workers.

Elicker said the city has reached out to the federal government to request more.

“Our understanding is that there are in particular N95 masks that the federal government has that we need now,” Lamont said. “This is critical for our governor and President Trump that we get these masks immediately as we see cases are spiking rapidly. If we are unable to protect our first responders, we have a much bigger problem on our hands.”

He said cases in the city are on the rise. As of Friday, there were eight positive cases — the youngest is 29, the oldest is 73.

Lamont reminds residents to practice social distancing and continue to wash their hands and refrain from touching their faces.

He said the city is doing everything it can to help residents while trying to stop the spread of COVID-19. He said on Thursday alone, more than 2,000 school meals were given out.

Those who feel ill should not go to the doctor or hospital but call (203) 946-4949.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Mayor Justin Elicker gives update on how city is handling coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Justin Elicker gives update on how city is handling coronavirus"

Naugatuck police help local restaurants stay in business

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Naugatuck police help local restaurants stay in business"

Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients"

Employee at Amazon facility in Wallingford tests positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Employee at Amazon facility in Wallingford tests positive for coronavirus"

Stop and Shop senior hours day 2

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop and Shop senior hours day 2"

Hamden officer using Facebook Live to read to kids stuck inside during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden officer using Facebook Live to read to kids stuck inside during coronavirus outbreak"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss