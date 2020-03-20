New Haven mayor asking federal government for more equipment to keep first responders safe during coronavirus outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During a daily briefing on Friday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced that the city has a shortage of protective gear for public safety workers.

Elicker said the city has reached out to the federal government to request more.

“Our understanding is that there are in particular N95 masks that the federal government has that we need now,” Lamont said. “This is critical for our governor and President Trump that we get these masks immediately as we see cases are spiking rapidly. If we are unable to protect our first responders, we have a much bigger problem on our hands.”

He said cases in the city are on the rise. As of Friday, there were eight positive cases — the youngest is 29, the oldest is 73.

Lamont reminds residents to practice social distancing and continue to wash their hands and refrain from touching their faces.

He said the city is doing everything it can to help residents while trying to stop the spread of COVID-19. He said on Thursday alone, more than 2,000 school meals were given out.

Those who feel ill should not go to the doctor or hospital but call (203) 946-4949.