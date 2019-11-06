New Haven Mayor-Elect Elicker puts together team, priorities for city

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A new era for the elm city. New Haven Mayor-Elect Justin Elicker is already putting together his team and priorities.

The former alder crushed Mayor Toni Harp on Tuesday, capturing 70 percent of the vote.

Less than 24 hours after his resounding victory, Mayor-Elect Justin Elicker is beginning to put together a so-called “diverse” team of about 20 people to lead the Elm City.

“I want the best people for the job and so I want to make sure that we’re not cutting out people that could be a really good fit,” said Elicker.

Elicker says he’s casting a wide net that could include New Haven residents and non-residents, as well as current city employees

“Over 70 percent of New Haven residents that voted, voted for our campaign that was a strong indication that people are ready to move forward and I think an indication even from those folks who supported Harp that they’re interested in collaborating with my administration,” said Elicker.

The tone inside city hall was somber and uncertain Wednesday. Some desks including Mayor Toni Harp’s were empty following her crushing defeat.

Darryl Brackeen is one of 30 members of the city’s legislative body. And one of Elicker’s early supporters who helped usher in new leadership.

“I whole heartedly believe that we’ll see transparency we’ll see the bridging of a divide happening. I believe it’s happening even as we speak,” said Brackeen.

Harp’s Department directors are beginning to prepare transition documents detailing their work, including a host difficult challenges facing the city. Issues Elicker says will take a long time to solve.

“The financial challenges, the ability of the city to increase job opportunities particularly for residents that have been struggling for many, many years; the board of education and issues around that,” said Elicker

If you have a suggestion for the mayor-elect or want a job on his team, he launched a website for that. Click here for that website.