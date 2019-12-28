New Haven Mayor Elect Justin Elicker announces appointees to his administration ahead of swearing in New Years Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor-Elect Justin Elicker has announced additional appointees to his administration.

11 positions were filled, including his Chief-of-Staff. However, Elicker still has several remaining positions to fill.

In a statement released Friday, Elicker explained the motivation behind his selections:

“Throughout my campaign I promised to hire people who are hardworking, ethical, have strong issue-area expertise and bring diverse backgrounds and lived experiences to the job. I promised time and again not to appoint people based on personal relationships or political connections. Through our transition team hiring process we received many, many applications from qualified individuals. As I’m sure people can imagine, these hiring decisions were difficult, especially given the number of strong candidates who applied. I am confident that we have a very solid team who will be able to implement a vision of a New Haven where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.” – Mayor-Elect Justin Elicker

Mayor-Elect Elicker will be sworn into office at Hillhouse High School in New Year’s Day.