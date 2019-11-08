New Haven Mayor-elect Justin Elicker announces his transition team

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor-elect Justin Elicker announced his transition team on Friday.

Just days after his sweeping victory, Elicker has named 25 members to a diverse transition team including state legislators, local activists, faith leaders, and alders.

The team has less than two months in the middle of the holiday season to lay out a road map for the administration’s first 100 days and pick the people who will be leading Elicker’s effort at City Hall.

The mayor-elect laid out eleven areas of focus. One issue everyone agrees needs attention: good paying jobs for residents.

Education and policing are also priorities. The mayor-elect picked three women to co-chair his transition team including State Representative Robyn Porter.

“I’m excited that Justin has chosen to bring diversity and to include people from both campaigns in this effort he’s making to transition the city. I think that’s important. You can’t always have everybody at the table that agrees with you. And you need to hear from them and you need to listen actively to see what it is we can do to make things work for all of us,” Rep. Robyn Porter, Co-Chair Justin Elicker Transition Team.

Elicker says he wants to hear from the public. He’s holding two public meetings on high school in the community. The first meeting is on Saturday, November 16th at 9 a.m. while the second meeting will be held on Sunday, December 8th at 2 p.m.