New Haven Mayor Elicker, city leaders visit West River area for ‘clean and safe’ walking tour initiative

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s a perfect day for a stroll. On Thursday morning, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker joined other city leaders for a walk through the city’s West River neighborhood.

The ‘clean and safe’ walking tour initiative examines quality of life issues impacting different areas in the Elm City. The clean safe sweep is moving full speed ahead. On Thursday, people came together in the West River area in order to provide a little tender, love and care to the community.

The message to clean up the West River area came quick and to the point. Surveyors from various departments of city government will be facing clothes, broken furniture and bottles while fanning out across the community…and that’s just the beginning.

“If the property is well kept, that there’s no structural issues, that there’s sufficient trash management occuring. And that there’s no broken lights or missing signs,” said Deputy Chief Rebecca Bombero.

Once the team got its marching orders, New Haven Mayor Elicker headed up the walking tour looking for challenged areas and ways to bring vitality back to this area.

“It depends on the issue. If there is, for example, property that is deemed unsafe, we’ll do a visual inspection of the property from outside. If it’s deemed unsafe, it could be an issue with the fire department,” said Elicker.

Virginia Spell is a member of this community who has witnessed the blight over the years and is calling for change, and for landlords who are not taking care of their community to be held responsible.

“It will continue to be a spot for drugs and alcohol use if we don’t develop it. If we develop it, it’s an opportunity for housing,” said Spell.