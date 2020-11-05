New Haven Mayor Elicker, local religious leaders to launch new program aimed at helping people of color overcome addiction

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is taking steps to help people of color in the city to overcome addiction.

New Haven’s mayor is expected to be joining local religious leaders and advocates Thursday morning to launch the “Black Church Project.” The goal is to provide substance abuse treatment to residents and discuss ways to address drug and alcohol addiction in the black community.

The project recently received $3 million in funding from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.