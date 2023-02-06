NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is preparing to deliver his annual State of the City Address on Monday night.

During the mayor’s address, Elicker is expected to talk about progress made during 2022, and what lies ahead for New Haven in 2023.

Some topics are expected to include inclusive economic growth and opportunity, affordable housing, public safety, education, youth and community programming, and other quality-of-life issues.

This is Elicker’s second term in office, and during this time he has had to face and deal with several challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the city’s latest challenge is the case involving Randy Cox.

Cox is the man who became paralyzed in New Haven police custody in 2022 while he was being transported in a police van. The Cox family filed a $100 million lawsuit against the City of New Haven following the incident. However, the two sides are currently trying to reach a settlement agreement.

Members of the New Haven Board of Alders, city officials, and city residents are expected to attend Monday night’s event. The address will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.